Series Finale in New Hampshire Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

July 16, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







MANCHESTER, NH. - Altoona's series finale at New Hampshire was cancelled due to inclement weather on Sunday afternoon. Saturday's suspended game and the seven-inning game scheduled for Sunday will not be made up.

Altoona returns to PNG Field on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. to host the Reading Fightin Phils. Starting pitchers are to be announced. Pre-game coverage gets underway at 5:45 p.m. on Talk Radio 98.5 WRTA and online at www.bit.ly/CurveRadioNet.

The Curve are proud to celebrate our 25th Anniversary season in 2023. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 16, 2023

Series Finale in New Hampshire Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather - Altoona Curve

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.