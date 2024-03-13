Women of the WooSox: Brooke Cooper
March 13, 2024 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
In honor of March being Women's History Month, all month long, we're celebrating the incredible women who make up the front office of the Worcester Red Sox. Today, get to know Brooke Cooper, our Executive Vice President/General Manager.
Title/department: Executive Vice President/General Manager.
Where you're from and where you went to school: From Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Earned undergraduate degree at Franklin Pierce University, and earned graduate degree at Providence College.
What your walk-up song would be: Numb/Encore by Jay-Z and Linkin Park.
Favorite sports movie: Remember the Titans.
A woman in the sports world whom you admire: Renowned ballpark designer and MLB executive Janet Marie Smith.
If you weren't working in baseball, what would you be doing: Working for the WNBA or a local nonprofit in my hometown.
Advice you would give to someone who wants to work in this industry: It's never too late to become an expert at something. Be a sponge and take every experience as an opportunity to learn.
Your favorite thing about working at Polar Park: The people! Coworkers, vendors, players, coaches, fans-we just have great people!
