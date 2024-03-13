Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Youth Baseball Clinic on June 13-14

March 13, 2024 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are offering young fans of Crustacean Nation the chance to learn the fundamentals of baseball from the club's players and coaches in a fun environment. The club's Youth Baseball Clinic will run from 9 a.m.-noon on June 13 & 14 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jumbo Shrimp players and members of the coaching staff will teach children ages 8-14 right on the field of 121 Financial Ballpark. Campers will be served lunch daily upon the conclusion of camp, and if registered by May 14, each camper will receive a special camp T-shirt. Daily arrival begins at 8:30 a.m., with camp starting at 9 a.m. Until March 29, Early Bird pricing is $175 per camper. Following that date, the cost is $200 per camper.

In addition to instruction from professional athletes and coaches, campers will receive two general admission tickets to the Jumbo Shrimp's 7:05 p.m. game on June 14 against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) and two undated general admission vouchers to a 2024 game of their choice.

Camp size is limited. Registration is available.

Campers are instructed to bring their own hats, gloves, bats, personal water bottles and flat tennis shoes - no cleats will be accepted.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.