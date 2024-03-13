Bats to Hold Annual Open House, Host Inaugural HBCU Classic

LOUISVILLE, KY -The Louisville Bats are set to host their annual Open House on Saturday, March 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. Also, the team will host its first ever HBCU Classic Saturday, with the Kentucky State Thorobreds baseball team taking on the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers with first pitch at 1:00 p.m.

The Open House will give fans a chance to take a guided tour of the stadium, purchase team used memorabilia, pick up printed season tickets, take some cuts in the indoor batting cage and more.

As previously announced, the Bats, in partnership with Mission Vision Partner, LLC (MVP), one of Kentucky's leading small business and economic development consulting firms, will host the inaugural Louisville Bats HBCU Classic. Admission for the entire day, including Open House and the game, is free. Attendees will also receive a complimentary voucher for a free hot dog and soda, and concessions will be available for purchase.

As part of the festivities, there will be opportunities for small business vendors to showcase and, a career and education fair, allowing local and regional employers and various schools, colleges and universities to invite fans in attendance to be part of their organization.

While the event is free, there are a number of VIP, vendor and sponsorship opportunities available. Interested parties can learn more at BatsHBCUClassic.com or by calling MVP, LLC President and event coordinator, Henry Snorton III, at (270) 839-3426. A portion of the proceeds will go towards participating HBCUs Simmons College, Kentucky State University and Morehouse College.

The game will serve as the opener to a three-game series between Kentucky State and Morehouse, with the final two games coming as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, March 24 at Western Hills Baseball Field in Frankfort, KY. Game one of the twin-bill starts at noon. The two teams met in a three-game series to open the 2024 season February 3-4 in Atlanta, with KSU sweeping the set.

For more information about the Bats' Open House, season ticket packages or single game tickets, fans can visit batsbaseball.com or call the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

