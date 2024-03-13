Bisons Announce 'Good Neighbors Wednesdays' Where Portion of Ticket Sales Goes Back to Fan's Hometown

The Buffalo Bisons today announced an exciting new promotion that is a reflection of Western New York's giving spirit and unwavering sense of community. In 2024, all Wednesday Bisons home games will be known as "Good Neighbors Wednesdays," presented by Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, where a portion of tickets sold will go back to the town where the ticket purchaser lives!

Plus, the town with the most eligible ticket sales per capita over the course of the 2024 season will be named the Good Neighbors Wednesdays Champion and receive a package that includes a $2,000 grant from the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation to benefit their youth sports or recreational departments.

There will be 12 "Good Neighbors Wednesdays' in 2024, starting with the team's game against the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday, April 10 and including the team's annual July 3rd game with postgame concert from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this community-driven initiative that resonatesdeeply with Cornerstone's mission of supporting the vibrant townships and wonderful residents of Western New York. We're excited to come together at the ball field this season and witness the tremendous impact this effort will have on our local sports programs!" -Ashleah Canastraro, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union

How 'Good Neighbors Wednesday's' work

Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets to any "Good Neighbors Wednesday" game should visit Bisons.com/GoodNeighbors. With each ticket purchased on that page, a portion of the ticket price will go back to the purchaser's town at the end of the season. Only online tickets purchased from Bisons.com/GoodNeighbors will count towards the town's total.

After each week, Bisons.com/GoodNeighbors and the in-park scoreboard will post a leaderboard to see which town currently leads in the standings. Following the final Good Neighbors Wednesday of the season, the town named the Good Neighbors Wednesday Champion will receive a $2,000 grant from the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation, a complimentary Bisons mascot appearance at a community event and the ability to throw out a ceremonial first pitch during the Bisons final homestand of the season.

Municipality Contacts Needed

Please note, in order for a town to be eligible to receive a portion of the tickets purchased by their constituents and for the grand prize of Good Neighbors Wednesdays Champion, a member of the municipality's governing body must complete the contact form at Bisons.com/GoodNeighbors.

For more information, fans and towns are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/GoodNeighbors.

