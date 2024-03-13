Syracuse Mets Introducing New Hospitality Areas at NBT Bank Stadium in 2024

March 13, 2024 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have added new hospitality options to NBT Bank Stadium to enhance the fan experience at the ballpark.

The Piazza Rooftop Lounge is on the third-base side of the stadium on the upper level next to the Mike Piazza mural on the side of the Press Box and Suites area. The new lounge is an outdoor hospitality area sold to private groups that features a relaxed setting, a lighted pergola, outdoor furniture, games, and a modern food menu that includes charcuterie-type food and other elevated finger foods.

The Seaver Suite is a new indoor hospitality area created by combining two existing suites into one larger suite that has 36 outdoor seats and can fit groups of 35-40 people indoors. The Seaver Suite serves as another indoor space for larger parties. This suite will have a special food menu and access to the Suite Spot bar. The Seaver Suite will be sold to private groups and include tickets and parking.

Fans interested in reserving these hospitality areas can contact Bill Ryan at BRyan@syracusemets.com.

"We're excited to offer these new hospitality areas for fans," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "We needed another indoor space for larger groups in addition to the Metropolitan Club, and we are happy to fill that need for fans. We're also experimenting with the Piazza Rooftop Lounge, offering

a more modern, rooftop atmosphere. If it is successful based on feedback from our fans, we will expand our rooftop atmosphere options."

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Friday, March 29th at 2:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium against the Rochester Red Wings. Individual game tickets, season tickets, Flex Plans, and Flex Plan Plus Plans are all available now. The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.