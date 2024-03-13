Storm Chasers Baseball to Air on News Talk 1290 KOIL

PAPILLION, Neb. - News Talk 1290 KOIL will serve as the radio home of the Omaha Storm Chasers for select games during the 2024 season, the organization and NRG Media announced today.

Fans will be able to listen to a minimum of 100 games through their radio on 1290 AM with additional dates added throughout the season. Fans can also stream these games on their computer or mobile devices via NRG Media's online stream or the News Talk 1290 KOIL app, which is available for download from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Fans can also find the broadcast via the MiLB First Pitch app, which is available for download from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

"NRG Media is proud to be able to offer Storm Chasers baseball to our listeners on News Talk 1290 KOIL," NRG Media Program Director Mark Onwiler said. "The Storm Chasers organization has a long, rich history within our community. We are excited to partner with them and continue the time-honored tradition of broadcasting baseball games on traditional radio, while also providing digital options so fans can hear the games wherever they happen to be."

"It is exciting to bring Omaha Storm Chasers baseball back to radio in 2024," Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "A special thank you to Keely Byars and Stacie McElligott at NRG Media for shared commitment in making this a reality. I can't wait to listen to Nick Badders call Chasers pro baseball on 1290 KOIL."

Game broadcasts will begin 20 minutes prior to first pitch with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show, followed by live play-by-play of every pitch from the voice of the Storm Chasers, Nick Badders, and coverage continues postgame following the final out with the City of Papillion Postgame Show.

Badders returns for his second season as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for the Storm Chasers, his eighth season broadcasting professional baseball and fifth in Minor League Baseball. In September 2023, he made his Major League debut and filled in on three Kansas City Royals radio broadcasts for a series in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Prior to joining the Storm Chasers in January 2023, Badders spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons as the radio broadcaster for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. He held similar roles with the Melbourne Aces (Australian Baseball League) from 2019 to 2021, the Elizabethton Twins (Advanced Rookie, Minnesota Twins) in 2019 and Sonoma Stompers (independent, Pacific Association) in 2018. In addition to his work on the air in Minor League Baseball, the Livermore, California native has called games for the Arkansas Razorbacks on SEC Network + and the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield, as well as for the Creighton Bluejays on the BIG EAST Digital Network.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring Storm Chasers baseball to News Talk 1290 KOIL and that we have the chance to once again partner with NRG Media," Storm Chasers Broadcast and Media Relations Manager Nick Badders said. "We heard how important it was to our fans to have Storm Chasers games on terrestrial radio and 1290 AM was the right choice to deliver the highest quality broadcast at home and on the road, for everyone to enjoy all season long."

For a second straight season, audio of all 150 Storm Chasers games will be streamed live on Mixlr, with select games exclusively streamed on Mixlr when in conflict with the preexisting News Talk 1290 KOIL programming schedule. Fans listening on Mixlr can follow the Storm Chasers to get email notifications when the broadcast goes live and to interact in the live chat function. Most road games will be broadcasted in-person, while select road series will be broadcasted remotely. More broadcast information can be found here, including dates of the games aired on 1290 KOIL updated throughout the season.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available for the upcoming season. Companies or individuals interested in a partnership on Storm Chasers radio broadcasts can reach out to Blake Paris at blakep@omahastormchasers.com and Nick Badders at nicholasb@omahastormchasers.com.

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 vs. Iowa, welcoming fans to Werner at 6:05 p.m. for Opening Night.

