Wolves Dominate SeaWolves on Healthcare Appreciation Night

February 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Mississippi Sea Wolves made the 1420 mile trip to Watertown, NY for their first and only time this season.The two teams had met three times in Biloxi, MS. back in early January with Watertown taking 2 of the 3 games there.

The Wolves captain Trevor Lord would strike first on this night at 4:14 of the first, giving Watertown the early lead, assisted by Davide Gaeta.

Trevor Neumann added a second goal at 9:47 of the frame lifting a shot ove the Sea Wolves starter Edward Coffee making it 2-0, assisted by Bryce Derscherl and Marc Bottero.

At the 12:49 point, Chase DiBari just back of the IR, knifed a shot to the top left corner making the score 3-0 for Watertown. Trevor Neumann was credited with the assist.

Ross Bartlett would get the Sea Wolves on the board at the 15:24 slapping home a rebound past Wolves starter Anton Borodkin, assisted by Carter Eha and Don Carter Jr.

Period one ended with the 3-2 score with Watertown outshooting Mississippi 20-14.

At 5:16 into the second period Davide Gaeta would get his first of two goals in the period making the score 4-1 in favor of the Wolves. Steven Klinck and Trevor Lord would get the helpers on the goal.

Just under three minutes later, Gaeta added his second of the frame at the 8:15 mark, assisted by Trevor Grasby, extending the Watertown lead.

Ath the 12:37 mark, Dalton Anderson cut into the Watertown lead with a short handed goal making it 6-2, assisted by Lucas Piekarcyzk and Don Carter Jr.

The Wolves again held the shots on goal advantage at 19-3 for the period, and took the 6-2 lead to the locker room.

At 1:52 into the third Steven Klink would light the lamp making the score 7-2. Trevor Nuemann got the assist on the goal.

Chuck Costello got the visitors fired back up with a goal at the 6:31 mark assisted by Don Carter Jr. and Dalton Anderson closing the gap to 7-3.

At the 10:17 mark, Davide Gaeta picked up a hat trick and his fourth point of the night, extending Watertown's lead to 8-3, assisted by Klinck and Kyle Powell.

At 17:05, Lucas Piekarcyzk was awarded a penalty shot when he was tripped heading to the goal, and he took advantage and added another goal for the Sea Wolves making 8-4.

Chase DiBari added his second of the night at the 18:50 mark putting the Wolves back up by 5 over the Sea Wolves.

Watertown scores the 9-4 win after outshooting the Sea Wolves 56-23 for the game.

The two teams will square off again on Sunday afternoon in the Watertown Municipal Arena with the puck drop slated for 4:00 pm.

