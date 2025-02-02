Game Preview: Hat Tricks at HC Venom: February 2, 2025

February 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

The Hat Tricks breezed by HC Venom for the second straight game with a season-high 10 goals in a 10-4 win on Saturday. Gleb Bandurkin registered his first career hat trick and Danbury's first of the season.

Bandurkin scored back-to-back goals 42 seconds apart in the first period. Jonny Ruiz, Chase Harwell, and Josh Labelle each potted two goals. Labelle supplied two goals and three assists for his second straight five-point outing, and Ruiz extended his point streak (4-5-9) to three games. Noah Robinson also scored on the power play.

Conor McCollum posted his fourth win in five starts and is 12-9-4.

The rout gave the Hat Tricks their first three-game win streak of the season and they hold points in six consecutive contests (5-0-1).

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Hat Tricks and HC Venom face off in the eighth of 11 meetings this season with Danbury leading the series 6-1. With their 10-4 win on Saturday, the Hat Tricks tallied the most goals in consecutive games (17) against the Venom this season.

Danbury has outscored HC Venom 43 to 24 in the series' first seven games and has fallen just once, 4-2, at home on Dec. 13.

Josh Labelle (5-12-17), co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz (9-7-16), and Chase Harwell (7-8-15) lead the Hat Tricks in the series with 48 combined points. Former Hat Tricks forward Dustin Jesseau has recorded five goals and eight assists in six contests, leading HC Venom. Dzianis Zaichyk holds three goals and five helpers through six games.

The two teams will next battle on March 7 in Danbury to begin another three-game weekend series, the final matchups of the season series.

ABOUT HC VENOM

HC Venom enters tonight's matchup in sixth place in the Empire Division with a record of 7-18-2. With 23 points, the Venom are 14 points behind Motor City for fifth place and trail Binghamton by 66 for the top spot.

The Venom have lost six straight games, 11 of the past 12, and are just 1-8-1 in their last 10. HC Venom has only scored nine combined goals over its previous five contests, including its third shutout of the season against Carolina (5-0) on Jan. 25. Additionally, the Venom allowed 10 goals on Saturday for the first time this season.

HC Venom has averaged only 2.4 goals over its last seven contests, falling in six of them, and has just four points over the past 10 games.

Dustin Jesseau leads HC Venom's scoring with 20 goals and 23 assists in only 20 games played, but is suspended two games for an illegal hit to the head in Saturday's game.

Dzianis Zaichyk scored goals in back-to-back contests on Saturday for the first time since March 7, 2020, as a member of Watertown.

HC Venom's power play has 33 goals, the fourth most in the FPHL. Its penalty kill, however, has allowed a league-high 50 goals and ranks second-to-last (65.3%).

John Moriarty is 5-12-1 in the net and has the third-highest goals against average (4.66) among eligible netminders. Against Danbury this season, Moriarty is 1-4 with an .863 save percentage.

HC Venom played its first-ever game at McCann Ice Arena on Jan. 20 against Binghamton (6-2 L).

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

Danbury collected its third straight win for the first time this season in a 10-4 home win against HC Venom on Saturday, lengthening its point streak to six games (5-0-1). Despite Watertown's win over Mississippi, the Hat Tricks stay one point ahead of the Wolves for third place in the Empire Division.

At 14-10-6-2, the Hat Tricks have 52 points, five behind Port Huron (57) for second and 37 back of Binghamton for the top spot.

The Hat Tricks have a chance to win four straight games for the first time since March 29 of last season against Watertown (7-4W).

Danbury has won five straight home games and has swept two home series this season.

Winning barnburners has not been of concern for the Hat Tricks, who are 12-1-1 when they score five or more goals and a 9-4-0 record in games decided by three or more goals. With three or fewer goals scored, Danbury sits at just 2-9-2-1. Saturday marked the highest-scoring three-game stretch of the season, with 26 combined goals.

The Hat Tricks have scored the third-most power play goals (35) in the FPHL and rank second in the league (25.2%). Danbury's penalty kill (74.8%) has given up the fourth-most goals (35) and has been beaten twice in each of the last three games.

Chase Harwell leads the Hat Tricks in points (36) and Gleb Bandurkin has scored a team-high 17 goals. Josh Labelle paces the team in assists, with 24.

GLEB'S GLORIOUS NIGHT

Winger Gleb Bandurkin recorded his first career hat trick on Saturday. It was the first for Danbury since Billy Berry's in a 7-4 home win against Watertown on March 29 of last season. Bandurkin posted his second multi-goal outing this season and holds a four-game point streak (5-4-9).

O CAPTAIN! MY CAPTAIN!

Co-head coach and forward Jonny Ruiz potted two goals on Saturday, scoring a pair in back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 23-24 last season (5). The Hat Tricks' all-time leader in goals (161), points (299), and games played (229) leads the group in power play goals (7) and has a three-game point streak (4-5-9). Ruiz has nine multi-point outings in 28 games played this season.

LABELLE ON A TEAR

Defenseman Josh Labelle scored two goals and provided three assists in Saturday's win, marking his third two-goal outing of his career. The 25-year-old has tallied back-to-back five-point outings for the first time in his career (3g, 7a) and leads the team with a +18 rating. Labelle has six multi-point games this season.

ROBO'S RIVETING STRETCH

Winger Noah Robinson scored on the power play for the second straight game on Saturday, stretching his point streak (4-6-10) to six games. The 27-year-old has continued his longest streak of the season and has six multi-point outings. Since debuting for Danbury on Nov. 23, Robinson has totaled 24 points (9g, 15a).

HARWELL GETS HOT

Forward Chase Harwell notched two goals and two assists for the first time this season on Saturday. The Southbury, Conn., native has a four-game point streak (3-6-9) and has 11 multi-point performances this season. In his second year with the Hat Tricks, Harwell has contributed 15 goals and 21 assists in 27 games.

VASILYEV'S VOLT

Winger Aleksandr Vasilyev registered a season-high three assists on Saturday and has recorded points in back-to-back games (0-4-4). The 35-year-old of Elektrostal, Russia, has three different point streaks in his last 11 games played.

HAPPY ON HOME ICE

The Hat Tricks have won nine of their last 11 games played at the Danbury Ice Arena going back to Dec. 14, marking their best stretch this season. Two of those victories include their first double-digit outing against HC Venom on Feb. 1(10-4) and the largest margin of victory this season against Watertown on Jan. 25 (9-3). Since improving to above .500 on Jan. 18 versus Motor City, the Hat Tricks enter the first week of February 9-6-1 at home.

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

Danbury Hat Tricks single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase.

