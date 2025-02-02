Hat Tricks Sweep Weekend Trio with Venom, Win Fourth Straight

February 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - Cory Anderson got a head start on celebrating his birthday, scoring twice in a 5-4 win for the Hat Tricks against HC Venom at McCann Ice Arena on Sunday.

The third-year winger turns 31 years old tomorrow and potted the game-winning goal at 3:09 of the third period, sliding home a second-chance opportunity in the slot. Anderson helped Danbury to its first four-game win streak since March 29 of last season.

Anderson scored his first goal of the afternoon three minutes into the second as he tucked in a free puck to increase Danbury's lead to 4-2.

But the Hat Tricks squandered their advantage in the third.

Danila Belov scored in the slot 4:43 into the second, trimming the lead to 4-3. Lester Brown then evened the game at four on his second goal of the game with 8:41 to go in the middle frame.

The final game of the three-game weekend set between the Hat Tricks and the Venom started fast, as HC Venom capitalized on early takeaways.

Brown snuck in a wrist shot underneath the crossbar for the Venom's 1-0 lead at 7:53 of the first. Belov then doubled the lead with a wrist shot from the left circle 3:03 later.

Yet, Danbury kickstarted the offensive momentum it needed, scoring four unanswered goals to climb out of the two-goal deficit.

Zachary Pamaylaon scored on an odd-man rush at 11:39, cutting the lead to 2-1. A deflected puck in the crease gave Chase Harwell a goal in his third straight game, tying the game at two.

With hardly 30 seconds left in the opening frame, Jacob Ratcliffe buried a cross-ice pass from the left circle, lifting the Hat Tricks ahead 3-2.

Frankie McClendon made 26 saves, including a game-saving stop from shot in the crease with 2:39 remaining. McClendon won his second straight start, improving to 4-1-1.

The Hat Tricks pushed their point streak to eight games (7-0-1) and won their first of the season when tied after two periods (1-0-2). Danbury has won six straight against the Venom and six of the first seven in the Battle of 84.

Up next, Danbury returns home to host the Dashers on Friday for the start of a two-game set. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

