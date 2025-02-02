Rock Lobsters Sweep Zydeco

February 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco 3-0 in the Sunday finale of a three-game set on Pucks and Paws Day in Akins Ford Arena. Dominic Rodrigue kept a shutout, stopping 25 shots to secure the weekend sweep and a nine-point weekend for Athens.

It took nearly half the game to find its first goal, as Malik Johnson swept home a rebound off of a Kyle Russell shot at the 7:01 mark of the second period.

With eight minutes to go in regulation, the nerves of the dogs and owners in the building were settled down as Filip Virgili batted a backhander through the five-hole of Breandan Colgan.

The spoils were secured after the Zydeco rolled the dice and emptied Colgan out of his net; Orca Wiesblatt converted into a defenseless cage after taking the puck away at center ice.

Rodrigue let nothing tickle the twine behind him, keeping his first professional shutout in just his second career game.

The Rock Lobsters (22-4-2, 59 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for a Wednesday-night battle against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available HERE.

