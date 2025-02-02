Prowlers/Roadrunners Sweep in Topeka

February 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers wrapped up the FPHL's Topeka neutral site games with a 6-1 win over the Dashers Hockey Club at Landon Arena in the Stormont Vail Events Center. The win secured a four-game sweep by the teams playing as the Roadrunners with Baton Rouge sweeping the previous weekend.

After a couple of fights in the opening period, the goals began to come in the second. Just over three minutes in, Alex Johnson and Reggie Millette worked a give-and-go on a rush. Millette found the back of the net from the crease. 21 seconds later, those two hooked up again as Johnson ripped a pass from the left wing that Millette touched home on the back door.

Later in the period, Port Huron killed off a five-minute penalty and seconds after getting back to full strength, Kenny Styles feathered a backhand feed across to Ludwig Thellström who made the lead 3-0 heading into the third.

The Dashers punched back on the power play early on in the frame. Lucas Rothe broke his stick on a shot from the point, but the puck came right to Blake Siewertsen at the side of the net. He roofed his first goal as a Dasher to make it 3-1.

The Prowlers responded a few minutes later. Luke James tied up a clearing attempt and allowed Jamie Bucell to get to the net. His shot was stopped by Parker Rutherford but Styles was there to clean up the rebound and restore the three-goal advantage.

The goals kept coming for Port Huron as James danced his way in and picked the corner for his first as a Prowler. In the final minutes, Tristan Simm put a bow on the weekend, tapping home a thread-the-needle pass from Austin Fetterly.

Millette finished with two goals while Thellström, Styles and James each added an assist to their tallies. Johnson and Joel Frazee dished out a pair of helpers apiece. Yoshihiro Kuroiwa moved to 3-0-0 this season after a 28-save performance.

Rutherford stopped 34 shots in the loss, which was the Dashers' 28th in a row. That ties the 2022-23 Delaware Thunder for the longest losing streak in pro hockey history.

The Prowlers return to McMorran Place to begin a four-game homestand. The Carolina Thunderbirds are in town on Feb. 7 and 8 with 7:05 P.M. puck drop on both nights. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.