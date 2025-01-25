Wolverines Record Five Goals, Unable to Surpass the Brown Bears

January 25, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines were up 3-1 before the Brown Bears came back to win the game with a score of 6-5.

The Brown Bears recorded the first goal of the night in the fifth minute of the first, followed by Drew Nelson leveling the score six minutes later.

Danny Bagnole opened the second frame with his first of the night, followed by a top shelf snipe from Cole Christian just nine seconds later.

Kenai River came back a minute later and put four goals in the back of the net.

Bagnole recorded his second goal in the 19th minute, getting the Wolverines back in the game, trailing by a single point going into the final frame.

Captain Jackson Stimple tied the game at 13:29 in the third, followed by the Brown Bears securing the last goal of the night with less than a minute on the clock.

The two teams return to the Sullivan Arena ice tomorrow to cap off the two game series.

