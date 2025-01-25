Danbury Starts Road Trip on Wrong Foot Following 3-2 Loss

January 25, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Middletown, NJ | Patrick Frenette

Danbury fought hard through 60 minutes, yet the Titans found a way to sneak out their fourth win of the season series. Efforts from David Utkin and Niko Tournas would not be held up, as Mistretta would be lights out on the Hat Tricks for the next 39:13 of action. Niko also broke the single-season goals record with his goal tonight.

Both sides of the ice were very level in the opening frame, with only one penalty being assessed through the first 20 minutes. Said penalty would go against New Jersey, however, the Titans would kill off the two-minute minor for tripping. The frame would end with a bang as Hat Tricks forward David Utkin broke the scoring with a backhanded, top-shelf goal, putting Danbury up 1-0 heading into the next frame. The Titans would start to creep back in the second frame. As goals from New Jersey forward Alex Papaspyropoulos and Nikolai Meshkantsov (PPG) would net a goal apiece to send the game into a tie heading into the final 20 minutes. New Jersey would capitalize in the final frame, taking their first lead of the night at 3-2. Danbury battled until the very end, yet could not come up big on the 6-on5 try in the dying minutes of regulation.

The Hat Tricks continue their road trip next Saturday when they head up to Canton, Mass. for their final series with Northeast in the 2024-25 season. You can stream the game live on NATV for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

