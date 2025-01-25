Wings Win in Dominate Match-Up VS the Austin Bruins Friday

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Austin, MN for the first time this season, and for only their second time meeting up in the season as well. Their first meeting ended in a weekend split where Cade Moxham scored the OT winner on Friday, but the Wings would fall Saturday. Now, both teams are looking to reconcile that match-up with some different looking line-ups.

Both teams would come out in the first period looking strong, and both would get chances on the Power Play, but neither team would come out on top as the period would end scoreless. Shots on goal would be Wings 7 to Austin 8.

To start the second, it would be Sebastian Lillsund for the Wings who would strike first at the 1:30 mark, getting assists from Nikolai Tishkevich and Gustas Zemaitis. Both teams again would find themselves either on the Power Play or the Penalty Kill, but nothing would come of it. However, at the 14:20 mark, Briggs Orr would get his first goal in the Aberdeen Wings sweater - extending the Aberdeen lead. This goal would be assisted by Cooper Anderson and Jibber Kuhl. Before the period would end, Luc Malkhassian for the Bruins would shorten the lead, making the score 2-1 heading into the third and final period of the night. At the point, total shots on goal would be Wings 24 to Austin 16.

The third period would be all Wings. At the 5:03 mark, Cade Moxham would get his twelve goal of the season, getting assists from linemates Luke Backel and Jack McDonough. Exactly three minutes later, Grant Winkler would get his fourth goal of the season, with assists coming from Leonid Bulgakov and Jibber Kuhl. However, at the same time as the goal, the Wings would take a penalty, going right to the Penalty Kill. The Wings would be successful in killing the penalty, even getting a short-handed chance, but not being able to produce from it. With the Wings having a 4-1 lead, and the clock ticking down, the Bruins would take a timeout in hopes to pull their goaltender to tie the game. Instead, at the 18:51 mark, Cooper Anderson would be able to score on the empty net securing his first NAHL goal. This goal would be assisted by Nikolai Tishkevich and goaltender Willum Braun. The Wings would win with a score of 5-1, and total shots on goal would end with Wings 36 to Bruins 24.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings, stopping 23 of 24 shots sent his way.

Wings with multi-point nights include: Nikolai Tishkevich (2 assists), Jibber Kuhl (2 assists), and Cooper Anderson (1 goal, 1 assist).

The Wings will be back in Riverside Arena Saturday night to again take on the Austin Bruins before returning to Aberdeen for this same rematch!

