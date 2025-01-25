Goich, Bugs Shut Out Warriors; SHV Soars to 7-1 in Their Past Eight

January 25, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (25-15-1) broke it open late in the third period to close out a 4-0 shutout victory over the Oklahoma Warriors at Blazers Ice Centre Saturday night.

The Bugs broke the ice at 6:45 of the opening period as Gleb Akimov skated from the right side and created space as he snapped home his 10th tally of the year from the right wing to give SHV the early 1-0 edge. The Bugs led in SOG, 10-9 after one.

After a scoreless second period, the Bugs busted it open late in the third. It started at 12:08 as Duke Ehrhard roofed in his third goal of the season after the OKW goalie turned over the puck to give SHV a 2-0 lead. The two-time Robby Cup Champs would then extend the lead further at 16:29 and 18:43 from Carter McKay and Kyan Haldenby respectively to close out a 4-0 Bugs shutout victory over the Warriors.

Nikola Goich earned another shutout making 29 saves in net to help the Bugs win for the seventh time in their past eight games.

The Bugs and Warriors will conclude their three-game series tomorrow evening. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. from the Blazers Ice Centre.

