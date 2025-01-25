Warriors Add 3 New Players to Roster Ahead of Matchup vs Mudbugs

January 25, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have added 3 new players to their roster, bringing them back to a full 25-man squad. Last week, the Warriors welcomed Goaltender Jeff Kreidler, and this week, Coach Weossner has brought aboard Forward Mason Wright and Defenseman Jack McClellan. You can get to know these new Warriors below:

Goaltender Jeff Kreidler: Jeff is an '04 goalie hailing from Pittsburgh, PA. He's spent the last couple of years playing in the NCDC, putting up terrific numbers in between the pipes for the Mercer Chiefs, Twin City Thunder, and Thunder Hockey Club. In 31 games, he registered a .917 save percentage and tallied 18 wins. Jeff will wear number 30 for Warriors the rest of this season. Welcome to Oklahoma, Jeff!

Forward Mason Wright: Mason is a dynamic '06 forward who has quite the history already not just in the NAHL, but in the south division as well. Beginning his NAHL career earlier this season with the Shreveport Mudbugs, Wright has totaled 3 goals and 1 assist in his 10 games with Shreveport. Ironically, one of those 3 goals was scored against Oklahoma earlier on this season. However, after recently being dropped by the Mudbugs, the Warriors coaching staff was quick to Wright on board. Mason made his Warriors debut last night vs. his old team, but despite not registering a point, began establishing himself as a crucial piece to this Oklahoma front side. Welcome to Oklahoma, Mason!

Defenseman Jack McClellan: Jack made his Warriors and NAHL debut on Friday night against Shreveport. McClellan, an '06 defenseman from St. Paul, Minnesota, didn't register a point but did have a +1 in the game. Prior to getting picked up by Oklahoma, McClellan spent time with the Oakmoor Academy Patriots 18U AAA team and the NA3HL's Rochester Grizzlies. He had 9 points in 8 games with the Patriots, and in 4 games with the Grizzlies, McClellan tallied 2 assists. Welcome to Oklahoma, Jack!

