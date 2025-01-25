Hughes' 33 Save Shutout Powers Rhinos Past Wranglers

January 25, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The El Paso Rhinos defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 3-0 on Friday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen. Rhinos goaltender Logan Hughes earned his first NAHL shutout stopping all 33 shots he faced.

Friday's matchup was the beginning of a home and home series between the Wranglers and the Rhinos to wrap up the season series, with two games being played in Amarillo this weekend, and two more in El Paso next weekend. Looking for a bounce back performance, Amarillo started goaltender Charlie Zolin, while El Paso turned to Logan Hughes between the pipes, who made his 7th appearance of the season.

There was no scoring in the first period, but for the Wranglers, it wasn't due to lack of effort. Amarillo peppered a barrage of shots on Hughes in the first period, outshooting the Rhinos 13-6 in the opening frame. Hughes was ready to play, turning aside some quality chances from the Wranglers to keep it a scoreless game. Charlie Zolin, while not particularly busy in the opening period, did have to sprawl out to make a sensational save after a dumped in puck rocketed off the corner wall into the slot where a Rhino was waiting to punch it in. Both squads went 0/1 on the power play in the first period.

All scoring in the game occurred in the second period and it was all El Paso. While their chances had been far and few between, when the Rhinos got one, they made the most of it. Just 21 seconds into the middle frame, newly acquired forward Andrew DellaDonna broke free on a breakaway and beat Zolin five-hole for the game's opening goal. The Rhinos followed that up 5:26 later with a goal from AJ Reed off the rush to make it 2-0 El Paso. The Rhinos tacked on a late power play goal from Reed to go up 3-0 with 22 seconds left in the period. Despite the Rhinos taking a commanding lead, the Wranglers once again tested Hughes heavily, outshooting the Rhinos 14-9 in the second period, and 27-15 through forty minutes.

The Rhinos were able to control play in the third period and cruise to victory thanks to their big second period. The Wranglers were unable to solve Hughes and mount a comeback, as the Rhinos netminder notched a 33 save shutout in a 3-0 Rhinos win. Amarillo went 0/3 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill.

The Wranglers will look for redemption on Saturday night when they host the Rhinos at the Bull Pen for the final time this season. Saturday is Heroes & Healthkare Night, where the Wranglers will be celebrating healthcare workers. Healthcare providers will be given a complimentary ticket courtesy of BritKare. Fans can watch live on NATV at nahltv.com or listen for free on YouTube. Make sure you follow the Wranglers on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube to stay up to date with the latest news and promos.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.