Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: November 6th, 2023

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack collected three out of a possible four points over the weekend as the club played the third and fourth games of their season-long, five-game road trip.

On Monday, the Wolf Pack returned to the XL Center in downtown Hartford for a practice ahead of their upcoming three-in-three weekend.

Friday, November 3rd, 2023 @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms (5-4 OTL): The Pack saw their four-game winning streak against the Phantoms come to an end, but the team did manage to bank an impressive point in the standings after playing a majority of the game with just four defensemen.

Jake Leschyshyn (1:40) and Ryder Korczak (4:17) both scored early in the third period to take a 3-2 deficit and flip it into a 4-3 lead for the club. Rhett Gardner (6:46) tipped home a goal moments later, however, forcing overtime in Allentown.

Just 1:09 into the extra session, Elliot Desnoyers fed Samu Tuomaala on a two-on-one rush. The rookie potted his second goal of the season to give the Phantoms their first win over Hartford this season.

Saturday, November 4th, 2023 @ Utica Comets (3-2 W): Adam Edström registered the first game-winning goal of his AHL career on Saturday night, backhanding a rebound by Erik Kallgren 3:40 into the third period at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. Dylan Garand made 13 saves in the final period, while the Wolf Pack penalty kill collected two huge kills to preserve the road victory.

Defensemen Mac Hollowell (PPG) and Zach Berzolla also scored in the victory. Garand made 31 saves to collect his third winning decision and improve to 3-1-1 on the campaign.

Quick Hits:

Defenseman Blake Hillman recorded two assists in the Wolf Pack's 5-4 overtime loss to the Phantoms on Friday night. It was his second multi-point game with the club.

The Wolf Pack powerplay went two-for-five on the weekend, with Leschyshyn (@ LHV) and Hollowell (@ UTC) recording the goals.

The Wolf Pack penalty kill went six-for-seven on the weekend. They were a perfect five-for-five in Utica on Saturday night.

On Saturday morning, the Rangers reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) to the Wolf Pack. The Pack also recalled defenseman Zach Berzolla from loan to the Cyclones, and signed defenseman Matt Cairns to a professional tryout (PTO) from the Cyclones.

On Sunday, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski, defenseman Connor Mackey, and goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wolf Pack.

Defenseman Mac Hollowell has recorded a point in all nine Wolf Pack games this season. That is the longest active point streak in the AHL. He has recorded ten points (1 g, 9 a) in that span.

Hollowell's eight-game assist streak, which was snapped on Saturday night, was the longest in the AHL this season. He recorded nine assists in that span.

Forward Alex Belzile has recorded an assist in seven straight games. That is the longest active streak in the AHL.

Korczak's goal on Friday night in Allentown was the first of his professional career.

The Road Ahead:

Friday, November 10th: @ Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m., AHLTV & Mixlr)

Saturday, November 11th: Vs. Providence Bruins (7:30 p.m., Hockey Fights Cancer Night, AHLTV & Mixlr, Tickets)

Sunday, November 12th: @ Providence Bruins (3:05 p.m., AHLTV & Mixlr)

