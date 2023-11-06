Hogs Bring Win Streak Back Home

The Rockford IceHogs have gone streaking! Rockford is sporting a four-game win streak after beating the Iowa Wild, Grand Rapids Griffins and the Manitoba Moose in the last two weekends.

4-3 Win @ Manitoba

4-1 Win @ Manitoba

Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs Texas

Friday, Nov. 10 vs Iowa

Sunday, Nov. 12 @ Chicago

Salute to Aerospace Night! Nov. 10 vs Texas

Friday, Nov. 10 is Salute to Aerospace Night at the BMO Center, presented by Collins Aerospace with media partner 13 WREX, and the first 1,500 fans at the game will receive free Aviator-style sunglasses! The game against the Iowa Wild is also another $2 Beer Friday presented by Bud Light with media partner 104.9 The X.

Salute to Aerospace Night Tickets!

Numbers to Know

Joey Anderson leads the IceHogs with 11 points. He started the season with a 5-game point streak.

Marcel Marcel, Colton Dach, Josh Maniscalco, and Andrew Perrott made their 2023-24 season debuts with Rockford last weekend in Manitoba.

The Rockford IceHogs hold the best power-play percentage in the AHL with a total of 10 goals in 7 games played.

The IceHogs have now won four straight, tying the team's longest win streak from the 2022-23 season that spanned from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3. The four-game win streak is tied for the longest active streak in the AHL.

With a goals-for average of 4.00, the IceHogs are the fourth-highest scoring team in the AHL through their first seven games.

Colton Dach and Marcel Marcel made their professional debuts with the IceHogs on Nov. 4th. Dach picked up his first professional point with an assist on Andrew Perrott's goal on Nov. 5.

Forward Joey Anderson leads the team in scoring with 11 points (5G, 6A) and is tied for 16th in AHL scoring this season. His 1.57 points-per-game pace is tied for the fourth-best mark in the AHL, and his five goals are tied for the second-most amongst Central Division skaters.

Goaltender Drew Commesso earned his third professional win on Sunday against Manitoba with 26 saves on 27 shots. The netminder ranks seventh in the AHL in goals-against average at 1.76 and has the fourth best mark amongst goalies who have played at least four games. Commesso also ranks seventh in the AHL in terms of save percentage with a .936 mark. In both categories he places second amongst AHL rookie goaltenders.

Chicago Blackhawks first round pick Nolan Allan secured his first professional point with an assist on Anders Bjork's first-period goal on Nov. 4th against the Moose.

This weekend's sweep in Manitoba marks the first time Rockford has defeated the Moose in regulation since the Apr. 23 of the 2021-22 season.

The IceHogs continue to hold the best power-play percentage in all of the AHL with a 43.5% success rate. Rockford has scored 10 power-play goals in seven games.

On the road, the IceHogs are 50% on the power-play scoring seven goals in four road games.

Former fourth-round pick of the Blackhawks Antti Saarela scored his first AHL goal on Sunday against the Moose.

Good starts have been key for Rockford. The Hogs are 5-0-0-0 when scoring first to start the season.

Player Profile

#33 Drew Commesso (G)

Commesso, 21, earned his first pro shutout and home ice victory on Oct. 28 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Commesso is a second round draft pick from the Chicago Blackhawks and has gained unique experiences in his young career. From his days at Boston University, he reached the NCAA Frozen Four in 2023 and played with Team USA as the youngest American goaltender to ever start a game in the Olympics.

