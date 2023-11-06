Belleville Sens Earn Weekend Split on Atlantic Division Road Trip

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were able to steal two points on their second Atlantic Division road trip of the season last week, dropping a decision in Springfield against the Thunderbirds, but winning an overtime thriller the following night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Here's a recap of last week's action, as the Sens get set to return home to CAA Arena for three games this week.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Friday November 3, 2023: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Springfield Thunderbirds - 6

The Belleville Senators will have to wait another season before getting another chance at their first win in Springfield, following a 6-3 loss at MassMutual Center on Friday night.

Jiri Smejkal scored his first AHL goal, while Angus Crookshank and Egor Sokolov both counted for Belleville and Mads Søgaard stopped 25 of 29 shots in the loss.

Saturday November 4, 2023: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 2 (OT)

The Belleville Senators had their toughness and resolve on full display Saturday night, as they ground out a 3-2 overtime win on the road, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins).

The Sens arrived in Wilkes-Barre in the early-morning hours, after their loss in Springfield on Friday, but were able to put the short rest and tough schedule behind them, with Angus Crookshank scoring his second of the season, Garrett Pilon tying the game in the final minute and Jacob Larsson netting his second overtime winner of the early season. Leevi Merilainen earned the win in net with a 27 save performance.

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #15 Matthew Highmore (7)

Goals: #22 Garrett Pilon (3)

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette (6)

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov (2)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Plus/Minus: #3 Dillon Heatherington, #8 Tarun Fizer, #10 Zack Ostapchuk, #20 Philippe Daoust, #23 Cole Reinhardt, #26 Brennan Saulnier (+2)

Wins: #40 Mads Sogaard (3)

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard (2.15)

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard (0.931)

TRANSACTIONS

November 3, 2023

F - Zack MacEwen recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

F - Roby Jarventie recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

F - Philippe Daoust reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) from Allen (ECHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

The Senators are back home for a three-game homestand this week at CAA Arena, with all three games against North Division opponents:

Wednesday November 8, 2023 vs Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m. [Winning Wednesday]

Friday November 10, 2023 vs Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) - 7:00 p.m. [Military Appreciation Night]

Sunday November 12, 2023 vs Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) - 2:00 p.m. [Sunday Fun Day]

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

