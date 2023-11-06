Brady and Gaucher Loaned to Reading

November 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Jacob Gaucher

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Jacob Gaucher(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned defenseman Darren Brady and forward Jacob Gaucher to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Brady, 27, played in two games with the Phantoms last weekend recording one assist. He has played in five games with Reading this year notching five assists. In his career, Brady has played in 54 AHL games, mostly with the San Jose Barracuda last year, and also 100 ECHL games with Rapid City, Idaho and Reading.

Gaucher, 22, is a 6'3â³ center who has played in four games with the Phantoms this season. He finished third on Reading last year, and first among Royals rookies, with 61 points on 22 goals and 39 assists.

The Phantoms are back in action with a Wednesday morning game at the Springfield Thunderbirds at 10:35 a.m. The next home game for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, November 11 against the rival Hershey Bears.

UPCOMING

Wednesday, November 8 (10:35 a.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, November 11 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Sunday, November 12 (3:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Friday, November 17 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Laval Rocket

Saturday, November 18 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Belleville Senators

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.