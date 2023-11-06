Iowa's Jesper Wallstedt Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
November 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Iowa Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedthas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending November 5, 2023.
Wallstedt stopped 57 of the 60 shots he faced over two starts for the Wild last week, good for a .950 save percentage.
Coming off a six-goal outing in his previous appearance, Wallstedt bounced back and made 30 saves to backstop Iowa to a 3-1 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday. He then made 27 saves on Sunday, allowing only a pair of power-play goals in a 4-2 win over Texas.
Wallstedt has made six starts in 2023-24 and has a record of 4-2-0 with a 2.35 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and one shutout. As a rookie last season, he went 18-15-5 with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage, represented the Wild organization at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, and earned a spot on the 2022-23 AHL Top Prospects Team.
A 20-year-old native of Vasteras, Sweden, Wallstedt was a first-round selection (20th overall) by Minnesota in the 2021 NHL Draft.
