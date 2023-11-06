Pavel Recalled to Avalanche, Miner Returns to Utah

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Ondrej Pavel has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, goaltender Trent Miner has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Pavel has skated in 10 games with the Eagles this season, posting six penalty minutes and playing at a +5 in that time. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound center is in his first professional season after wrapping up a three-year collegiate career at Minnesota State-Mankato. Pavel generated 18 goals and 23 assists in 94 career contests with the Mavericks and helped lead the team to a WCHA regular-season title in 2020-21.

Miner has made one start this season for Colorado, stopping 22 of the 25 shots he faced in the Eagles season opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins on October 13th. In addition, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound netminder has appeared in two ECHL games with Utah, posting a record of 1-1-0 to go along with a 3.01 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Tuesday, November 7th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

