IceHogs and Rockford Area Arts Council Announce Local Artists Hat Series

The Rockford IceHogs have teamed up with the Rockford Area Arts Council for a "Local Artists Hat Series" to support the Rockford artist community and give artists a platform to showcase their work, style, and creativity, while engaging with the community's passion for the IceHogs.

A call to local artists went out in August seeking unique designs for an IceHogs hat for three giveaway games for the 2023-24 season. A selection committee made up of IceHogs and Rockford Area Arts Council staff, as well as local artists, has selected the three winning artists and their designs.

The three winning artists are Joe Tallman, Michael Laskonis, and Ryan Lape. Each artist will receive a $1,000 stipend from the IceHogs and will have their hat produced and handed out to the first 1,500 fans at a select IceHogs game.

Joe Tallman is a Rockford based illustrator, graphic designer, and screen printer. He has worked with many local businesses, musicians, and agencies as well as clients including Pabst Blue Ribbon and the bands Wilco and Primus.

Joe's winning design was inspired by the vintage feel of Starter caps from his childhood in the 1990's, specifically college sports mascot logos.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the IceHogs organization and represent my city in this way, and I hope to see people wearing the hats around town," said Joe. "My goal in designing the hat was really just to make something that looked cool that I would want to wear."

The first 1,500 fans will receive Joe's designed hat on Saturday, Dec. 9. Get tickets now!

Michael Laskonis is a storyteller, graphic designer, photographer, videographer, art director, and marketer. He is a lifelong Blackhawks fan and loves to play hockey.

Michael's hat design was inspired by the murals that continue to be created all around Rockford. He used the paint to illustrate the intense action of an IceHogs hockey game. With each brushstroke, he sought to recreate the incredible feeling of speed, power, and breathtaking excitement of an IceHogs game. The design also contains a subtle nod commemorating the IceHogs' 25th season.

"I want to thank the IceHogs organization for the opportunity to design a hat for the fans and I hope they enjoy wearing it as much as I enjoyed designing it," said Michael.

The first 1,500 fans will receive Michael's designed hat on Saturday, Feb. 17 on "Salute to the Arts Night." Get tickets now!

Ryan "Stuk One" Lape is a Chicago-based artist and has been a force in the nationwide graffiti scene for more than 20 years. Originally from Rockford, Stuk One specializes in small to large-scale mural work, illustrations, canvas work, merchandise design, inked drawings, and typography.

Ryan's approach to his IceHogs hat design is a nod to a similar design he did for a Chicago Cubs limited release cap back in 2019. His hope is that any Rockford locals who may have missed their chance will take advantage of this new opportunity to snag one of his uniquely designed hats.

"I am so grateful to be one of just three artists selected for this opportunity," said Ryan. "Both of my parents and my sister worked at the BMO Center and the IceHogs were actually my first ever commissioned murals project. This is a proud moment for me."

The first 1,500 fans will receive Ryan's designed hat on Saturday, April 6. Get tickets now!

"Our designer hat series presented by BMO has been one of our most coveted giveaways over the past three seasons by IceHogs fans," said Mike Peck, IceHogs VP of Marketing, Content & Operations. "By having local artists design this season's series of hats, it brings a unique local flavor to the hats. We're grateful for our partnership with the Rockford Arena Arts Council and all the interest we had from local artists in participating in this initiative."

"Collaborating with local agencies to elevate and celebrate the work of local artists is just where we want to be and the IceHogs have been an enthusiastic and creative partner," said Mary McNamara Bernsten, Rockford Area Arts Council - Executive Director. "The more we can intersect the creative community with our corporate community, the healthier, and more attractive our community will be to our residents, visitors, and those looking to relocate in the Rockford region."

All three "Local Artists Hat Series" nights are presented by BMO Bank with media partners WTVO and Fox 39.

Learn more about the "Local Artists Hat Series" and the three winning artists, see more detail on the hat designs, and get your tickets for all three games at IceHogs.com/artisthatseries.

