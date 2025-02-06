Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: February 6th, 2025

February 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will try to snap their six-game losing streak (0-4-2-0) when they return from the All-Star Break tomorrow night at the XL Center.

The club will play two games this weekend, opening things up on home ice before a quick trip to Allentown, PA.

Friday, February 7 th, 2025, Vs. Charlotte Checkers (7:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack open the weekend with a home matchup against the Charlotte Checkers. This will be the fifth game of eight between the foes this season, and the third of four at the XL Center.

The Checkers will make their final visit to Hartford this season on Apr. 16. The Wolf Pack will visit Charlotte for two games on Feb. 15 and 16. Both games are set for 4:00 p.m. puck drops.

The Wolf Pack are 4-0-0-0 in the season series. They won a pair of tilts in November at the XL Center, taking a 4-2 decision on Nov. 15 and a 5-4 shootout verdict on Nov. 19. The club also swept two games from the Checkers in Charlotte on Jan. 18 and 19.

Chad Ruhwedel scored the overtime game-winning goal on Jan. 18, giving the Wolf Pack a 3-2 victory. Brandon Scanlin recorded his first career multi-goal outing in the victory.

On Jan. 19, Alex Belzile recorded the game-winning goal and three points (1 g, 2 a), while both Bo Groulx and Blake Hillman notched a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory. Dylan Garand made 34 saves to collect his third shutout of the season. He is 1-0-0 against the Checkers this season.

Louis Domingue, meanwhile, is 3-0-0 against the Checkers this season.

Saturday, February 8 th, 2025, at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (7:05 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Phantoms meet for the sixth and final time this season on Saturday night at the PPL Center.

The Phantoms have won three of the first five meetings, posting a record of 3-0-2-0. The Wolf Pack are 2-1-1-1 in the season series and 1-0-0-1 at the PPL Center.

The sides split a home-and-home set on Jan. 10 and 11, with the road team winning both games. Victor Mancini struck 1:41 into overtime on Jan. 10, giving the Wolf Pack a 3-2 victory at the PPL Center. Garand made 28 saves to collect the victory that night.

The next night, Parker Gahagen made 26 saves to collect his first career AHL shutout as the Phantoms blanked the Wolf Pack 3-0. Garrett Wilson's shorthanded goal 14:07 into the second period was the game-winning tally.

In addition to their overtime victory on Jan. 10, the Wolf Pack won 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 25 at the XL Center. The Phantoms took a 4-3 shootout decision on Oct. 12 at the PPL Center and a 5-4 overtime decision on Nov. 27 in Hartford before their 3-0 victory on Jan. 11.

Quick Hits:

- Defenseman Erik Brännström, acquired by the parent New York Rangers from the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31, will wear number 26 with the Wolf Pack.

- Belzile recorded two assists in four games at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic while suiting up for the Atlantic Division.

- Garand posted a 1-0-0 record in three games while picking up an assist for the Atlantic Division during the 2025 All-Star Classic.

- Belzile is currently second in the AHL in points with 43 (14 g, 29 a) in 41 games. He is two points behind San Jose Barracuda forward Andrew Poturalski, who was recently recalled by the NHL's San Jose Sharks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.