Wolf Pack Continue to Strengthen Community Ties During First Half of 2024-25 Season
February 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack hit the 2025 AHL All-Star Break on Saturday afternoon, marking the end of the unofficial first half of the 2024-25 season. In addition to their on-ice efforts, the Wolf Pack have been highly active in the Greater Hartford Community
The first half of the 2024-25 season has seen the Wolf Pack continue to expand their footprint in the Greater Hartford Community. The franchise's beloved mascot, Sonar, made 45 appearances during the season's first half at local schools, community events, community fundraising initiatives, youth sports practices, and more.
Hartford Wolf Pack players and coaches also chipped in, making 28 visits during the season's first half.
In addition to traditional visits to local schools and youth hockey practices, Wolf Pack players made trips to Connecticut Children's Hospital to donate toys during the holiday season as part of the team's annual toy drive and to donate the teddy bears following the team's annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game.
Players also took part in CHR's 'Adopt-A-Family' initiative during the holiday season, chipping in to donate gifts to local Hartford families.
Players also stopped by the 'Bread for Life' soup kitchen in Southington, CT, to assist with dinner service and cleanup in November.
Wolf Pack players sent handwritten cards to soldiers as part of the team's relationship with 'Boxes to Boots' ahead of the annual 'Military Appreciation Night' game on Nov. 16. That night, the organization collected items to be donated to 'Boxes to Boots' for care packages sent to local Connecticut soldiers who spent the holiday season overseas.
The 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' donated over 500 tickets during the first half of the 2024-25 season. These ticket donations were made as part of fundraising efforts for local schools, youth sports organizations, community initiatives local to the Hartford area, and hospitals.
Additionally, some ticket donations were made to organizations that allowed clients to attend a Wolf Pack game who otherwise would not have been able to.
For more information on the Wolf Pack's community initiatives and the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation', please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/fan-zone/hartford-wolf-pack-community-foundation.
