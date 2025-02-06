Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Conor Sheary from Syracuse Crunch

February 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Conor Sheary from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sheary, 32, has skated in 31 games with the Crunch this season, recording nine goals and 24 points with a team-leading 84 shots on goal. He ranks second among all Syracuse skaters for assists, points and power-play points (9) while his nine goals and three power-play tallies are tied for second.

The Winchester, Massachusetts, native has appeared in 592 career NHL contests, registering 124 goals and 267 points with 21 game-winners and 33 power-play points. He has played in 61 career games with the Bolts, logging four goals and 15 points while averaging 11:07 of time on ice.

Sheary was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 1, 2023.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.