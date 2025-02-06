San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Rem Pitlick

February 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed forward Rem Pitlick for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Rem has lot of NHL and AHL experience," said Will. "He is a versatile and productive player who we think will fit well in our lineup."

Pitlick, 27, has yet to see any action this season. A year ago, he skated in nine games with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks. Additionally, he appeared in 59 contests between the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, notching 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists), 26 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating. He was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Blackhawks on Jan. 6 for a seventh-round draft pick in 2026.

During his five-year pro career, the native of Ottawa, Ontario, has dressed in 132 games in the NHL with the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and Blackhawks, collecting 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists), and 54 penalty minutes. Additionally, he has skated in 148 AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals, Chicago Wolves, Laval Rocket, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Rockford, posting 125 points (55 goals, 70 assists), 90 penalty minutes, plus-25 rating.

Prior to turning pro, the five-foot-11, 196-pounder spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota. As a junior, in 2018-19, he was named to the NCAA (West) First All-American Team and NCAA (B10) First All-Star Team. In 2015-16, as a member of the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks, he was named USA Hockey Junior Player of the Year, USHL First All-Star Team, USHL Forward of the Year and USHL Player of the Year.

Rem's dad, Lance, who played defense, skated in 393 games in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers over eight seasons. His younger brother, Rhett, was drafted by the Canadiens in 2019 and is currently playing at Minnesota State. His cousin, Tyler, plays for the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Rem was originally drafted by the Predators in the third round (76th overall) in 2016.

