Bears Recall Forward Justin Nachbaur from South Carolina

February 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the recall of forward Justin Nachbaur from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Nachbaur, 24, has appeared in 33 games with the Stingrays this season, posting 17 points (7g, 10a), and he leads the team with 128 penalty minutes. He's logged six fighting majors this season, and he ranks third in the ECHL in penalty minutes.

The native of Cross Lake, Manitoba has appeared in eight career AHL games with Charlotte and Ontario, posting seven penalty minutes. He spent the 2023-24 season with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, striking for 19 points (10g, 9a) and collecting 69 penalty minutes in 39 games. He's appeared in 136 career ECHL games with Greenville, Kansas City, and South Carolina, scoring 68 points (34g, 34a) and logging 402 penalty minutes.

Nachbaur won a WHL title with the Prince Albert Raiders in 2019, skating alongside former Bears Brett Leason and Aliaksei Protas.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return from the All-Star break to host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hometown Heroes Night featuring first responders recognition. Purchase tickets for the game.

