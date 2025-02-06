Wolves' Turcotte Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Chicago Wolves forward Yanick Turcotte has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a game misconduct for being the aggressor in an altercation in a game vs. Manitoba on Feb. 1.

Turcotte will miss Chicago's game on Friday (Feb. 7) at Bakersfield.

