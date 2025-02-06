Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Ryan Fanti from Orlando Solar Bears

February 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled goaltender Ryan Fanti from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. The Crunch have also signed forward Spencer Kersten to a PTO.

Fanti, 25, made his Crunch debut in a relief effort against Rochester on Jan. 31 turning aside all 17 shots he faced. He has also played in 25 games with the Solar Bears this season recording a 2.85 goals-against average along with a .906 save percentage and 12-10-2 record. Last season, he appeared in 17 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL posting a 9-6-2 record to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has played in 76 career ECHL games, with the Solar Bears and Komets, tallying a 36-32-5 record, 3.12 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. Fanti has also appeared in 10 career AHL contests with the Crunch and Bakersfield Condors posting a 1-5-1 record, 3.53 goals-against average and .891 save percentage.

Kersten, 24, has skated in 48 games with the Solar Bears this season. His 22 goals lead ECHL rookies and rank third overall, while his 46 total points also rank fifth in the league. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward was recently named the ECHL Rookie of the Month for January tallying 11 goals and six assists in 12 games during the month. Additionally, Kersten has skated in two games with the Belleville Senators this season.

The Waterloo, Ontario native has appeared in 58 career ECHL games, all with Orlando, since 2023 recording 52 points (24g, 28a). Prior to his professional career, Kersten spent three seasons at Princeton University from 2019 to 2023 and one season at Bowling Green State University in 2023-24. He totaled 54 points (24g, 30a) in 129 career collegiate games.

