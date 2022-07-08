Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with Defenseman Luke Martin on a One-Year AHL Contract

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has announced that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year, standard AHL contract with defenseman Luke Martin for the 2022-23 AHL season.

Martin, 23, split the 2021-22 season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. While with the Eagles, Martin appeared in six games while collecting two penalty minutes. With Utah, Martin enjoyed a breakout campaign in which he registered career-highs in goals (10), assists (33), and points (43). Martin tacked on 12 points (2 g, 10 a) in 17 Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Grizzlies this spring.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Martin has skated in twelve career AHL games with the Eagles and Texas Stars. He has appeared in 70 career ECHL games with the Grizzlies and Greenville Swamp Rabbits, scoring 43 career points (10 g, 33 a).

Prior to turning pro, Martin played four seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of Michigan. There, Martin dressed in 139 career games and scored 30 points (3 g, 27 a).

A 2nd round (52nd overall) selection by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Martin was named to the ECHL's All-Rookie Team following the 2021-22 campaign. In addition, Martin won the Big-10's Sportsmanship Award while at the University of Michigan following the 2019-20 season.

Martin is the ninth player to sign an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack for the 2022-23 campaign. He joins forwards Tanner Fritz, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Alex Whelan, Easton Brodzinski, and Ryan Lohin, and defensemen Zach Giuttari, Louka Henault, and Blake Hillman.

