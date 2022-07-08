Sabres Re-Sign Biro to Two-Year Contract

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has re-signed forward Brandon Biro to a two-year contract.

Biro, 24, returns to the organization after recording 12 goals and 29 assists for 41 points in 48 games with the Rochester Americans during the 2021-22 campaign. The Sherwood, Alberta, native also notched three points (1+2) in 10 Calder Cup Playoff contests during the Amerks' run to the North Division Finals.

Biro, who was named team's Most Improved Player and Unsung Hero, also made his NHL debut with the Sabres on Feb. 23, logging 13:30 of ice time at Montreal.

Biro, who signed with Buffalo as an undrafted in March of 2020, has appeared in 63 career games with Rochester, tallying 46 points (14+32).

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward completed a four-year collegiate career at Penn State University (Big-10), where he produced 116 points (41+75) in 138 career games for the Nittany Lions. He finished his career at Penn State ranking third all-time in assists (75), fourth in points (116) and tied for eighth in goals (41).

In his final season with the Nittany Lions, Biro, who served as team captain, chipped in 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in 25 games while helping the club to a Big-10 regular season championship.

