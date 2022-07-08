Panthers Re-Sign Lucas Carlsson to One-Year, Two-Way Deal

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Lucas Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract.

"Lucas is an effective two-way defenseman who possesses a high compete level," said Zito. "We are pleased that he will remain a part of our organization as we head into next season."

Carlsson, 25, recorded nine points (3-6-9) over 40 games with Florida in 2021-22, all at even strength. He also appeared in eight American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Panthers affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, producing six points (1-5-6) and a plus-nine rating.

The 6-foot, 189-pound native of Gävle, Sweden has skated in 58 career NHL games with Florida (2021-22) and the Chicago Blackhawks (2019-20 to 2020-21), logging 11 points (3-8-11). Over 143 career AHL games, Carlsson has registered 77 points (18-59-77).

Prior to his career in North America, Carlsson played 136 games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), posting 38 points (14-24-38) for Brynäs (2014-15 to 2017-18). On the international stage, he represented Sweden at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three points (1-2-3) over seven games and owning a tournament-best plus-nine rating.

Originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Carlsson was acquired from the Blackhawks with forward Lucas Wallmark in exchange for forward Brett Connolly, defenseman Riley Stillman, the restricted free agent rights to forward Henrik Borgstrom and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick on April 8, 2021.

