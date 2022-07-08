Rangers Select Six Players in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers, parent club of the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack, selected six players in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft held in Montreal, Quebec.

The six picks were forward Adam Sykora (Second Round - 63rd overall), forward Bryce McConnell-Barker (Third Round - 97th overall), forward Noah Laba (Fourth Round - 111th overall), defenseman Vittorio Mancini (Fifth Round - 159th overall), forward Maxim Barbashev (Fifth Round - 161st overall), and forward Zakary Karpa (Sixth Round - 191st overall).

Sykora, 17, spent the 2021-22 season in his native Slovakia. He appeared in 46 games with HK Nitra, scoring 17 points (10 g, 7 a). The 5'10", 172 lbs. forward also skated in 19 playoff games, collecting five points (2 g, 3 a). Over the last two seasons, Sykora has skated in 61 games with Nitra and collected 19 points (10 g, 9 a).

In addition to his time with Nitra, Sykora has represented Slovakia internationally. He's played for Team Slovakia in several tournaments, including the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Championships.

McConnell-Barker, 18, appeared in 68 games with the OHL's Soo Greyhounds during the 2021-22 season. The native of London, Ontario, scored 49 points (23 g, 26 a). He finished third on the club in goals and fifth in points.

Laba, 18, played in 50 games with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL during the 2021-22 season, scoring 39 points (15 g, 24 a). The native of Northville, Michigan was named to the USHL's All-Academic Team following the 2020-21 season.

Mancini, 20, appeared in 38 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks during the 2021-22 campaign. With the Mavericks, Mancini scored five assists and was a teammate of current Rangers prospect defenseman Brandon Scanlin.

Barbashev, 18, scored 42 points (15 g, 27 a) in 59 games with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats during the 2021-22 season. The native of Moskva, Russia, finished tied for third on the Wildcats in points this past season. Over the course of two seasons with the Wildcats, Barbashev has scored 52 points (21 g, 31 a) in 69 games.

Karpa, 20, appeared in 33 games for Harvard University in 2021-22, scoring 12 points (6 g, 6 a) as a freshman. A 6'2", 185 lbs. forward, Karpa previously played two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (2018-20) and saw time in the USHL with both Omaha and Des Moines. Karpa's father, Dave, appeared in 34 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2002-03 season, and also skated in 94 games with the Rangers during the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons.

