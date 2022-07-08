Minnesota Wild Selects Left Wing Liam Ohgren and Right Wing Danila Yurov in the First Round of the 2022 NHL Draft

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild selected left wing Liam Ohgren with the 19th overall selection and right wing Danila Yurov with the 24th overall selection in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday night.

Ohgren, 18 (1/28/04), collected 58 points (33-25=58) in 30 games with Djurgaden Jr. of the Swedish Junior League during the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, also appeared in 25 games with Djurgarden of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The left-shot forward served as team captain and won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship. He ranked fourth on the team with nine points (3-6=9) in six games during the tournament and netted the game-winning goal in the gold medal game against the United States. He also represented Sweden at the 2021 Hlinka-Gretzy Cup and at the 2021 Four Nations Tournament in Angelholm.

"Ohgren is a two-way hard skilled winger," said Judd Brackett, Minnesota Wild Director of Amateur Scouting. "He has speed, power and a heavy shot."

Yurov, 18 (12/22/03), tallied 36 points (13-23=36) in 23 games with Magnitogorsk 2 of the Russia-Jr. League during the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, also appeared in 21 contests with Magnitogorsk of the KHL last season. The left-shot forward registered four points (3-1=4) in three games with Russia at the 2021 Four Nations Tournament in Angelholm. He owns 74 points (32-42=74) in 64 games with Magnitogorsk 2 in three seasons (2019-22). Yurov becomes the highest-drafted Russian in Wild history.

"Danila is a power forward that skates well and has a terrific shot," Brackett said.

Minnesota currently owns six selections in rounds 2-7 in the 2022 NHL Draft, which starts Friday at 10 a.m. CT on NHL Network and ESPN Plus: No. 47 in the second round, No. 56 in the second round, No. 89 in the third round, No. 121 in the fourth round, No. 153 in the fifth round, and No. 185 in the sixth round.

