Minnesota Wild Selects Eight Players in the 2022 NHL Draft

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild selected eight players during the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday and Friday from Bell Centre in Montreal, including six players during rounds two through seven today. Minnesota selected six forwards and two defensemen, including three Canadians, two Americans, one Russian, one from Slovakia and one from Sweden.

Minnesota began Thursday night selecting left wing Liam Ohgren with the 19th overall selection of the 2022 NHL Draft. Ohgren, 18 (1/28/04), collected 58 points (33-25=58) in 30 games with Djurgaden Jr. of the Swedish Junior League during the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, also appeared in 25 games with Djurgarden of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The left-shot forward served as team captain and won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship. He ranked fourth on the team with nine points (3-6=9) in six games during the tournament and netted the game-winning goal in the gold medal game against the United States. He also represented Sweden at the 2021 Hlinka-Gretzy Cup and at the 2021 Four Nations Tournament in Angelholm.

"Liam is a two-way hard skilled winger," said Judd Brackett, Minnesota Wild Director of Amateur Scouting. "He has speed, power and a heavy shot."

The Wild selected right wing Danila Yurov in the first round with the 24th overall selection Thursday night. The 18-year-old (12/22/03) tallied 36 points (13-23=36) in 23 games with Magnitogorsk 2 of the Russia-Jr. League during the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, also appeared in 21 contests with Magnitogorsk of the KHL last season. The left-shot forward registered four points (3-1=4) in three games with Russia at the 2021 Four Nations Tournament in Angelholm. He owns 74 points (32-42=74) in 64 games with Magnitogorsk 2 in three seasons (2019-22). Yurov becomes the highest-drafted Russian in Wild history.

"Danila is a power forward that skates well and has a terrific shot," Brackett said.

Minnesota selected center Hunter Haight in the second round with the 47th overall selection. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound native of Strathroy, Ontario, spent the 2021-22 season with Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and recorded 41 points (22-19=41) in 63 games. The right-shot forward ranked T-1st on the Colts in shorthanded goals (2) and fourth in goals. The 18-year-old (4/4/04) collected three multi-goal games and eight multi-point contests, including a career-high four-point game (2-2=4) on Feb. 19 vs. Oshawa. He also totaled five points (1-4=5) in six OHL playoff games.

"Hunter is a high tempo, right shot two-way center that can score and has a great hockey IQ," said Minnesota Wild Director of Amateur Scouting, Judd Brackett.

The Wild selected left wing Rieger Lorenz in the second round with the 56th overall selection. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of Calgary, Alberta spent the 2021-22 season with Okotoks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). The left-shot winger ranked fifth in the AJHL, second amongst League rookies in scoring, with 85 points (38-47...) in 60 games. The 18-year-old (3/30/04) led the League with five shorthanded goals while his 38 goals led AJHL rookies and ranked fourth overall. He will attend Denver University in the fall.

"Rieger is a 6'2" offensive winger with a heavy shot and quickness out of the corners," Bracket said.

Minnesota selected forward Michael Milne in the third round with the 89th overall selection. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, skated with Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2021-22 season. The left-shot forward tallied 81 points (38-43=81) in 68 games with the Ice and ranked second in the WHL with a plus-56 rating. The 19-year-old (9/21/02) ranked second on the team in goals, T-2nd in points, T-3rd in power-play goals (8), fourth in game-winning goals (5) and T-4th in assists. He has 133 points (60-73=133), a plus-66 rating, 103 PIM, 10 PPG, nine GWG and 432 shots on goal in 175 career games in four seasons with Kootenay and Winnipeg (2018-22).

"Michael is a 19-year-old, two-way forward that can play center and wing," Brackett said. "He's highly competitive, versatile and a finisher.

The Wild selected defenseman Ryan Healey in the fourth round with the 121st overall selection. The 6-foot, 172-pound native of Chicago, Ill., registered 21 points (3-18=21) in 59 games with Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey League (USHL) during the 2021-22 season. The right-shot blueliner ranked second amongst Stampede defensemen in scoring and ranked T-4th on the team in power-play assists (5) and T-5th in assists. The 18-year-old (5/19/04) owns 23 points (3-20#), 36 penalty minutes and 72 shots in 74 career games in two seasons with Sioux Falls and Team USA (2020-22). He will attend Harvard University this fall.

"Ryan is an elite skater and puck mover, who can quarterback the power play," Brackett said.

Minnesota selected defenseman David Spacek in the fifth round with the 153rd overall selection. The 6-foot, 174-pound native of Columbus, Ohio, spent the 2021-22 season with Sherbrooke of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and tallied 50 points (12-38=50) in 57 contests. The right-shot blueliner has represented the Czech Republic at the 2019 Five Nations Tournament in Fussen, at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, at the 2020 Five Nations Tournament in Ufa, at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship and at the 2021 Four Nations Tournament in Fussen. The 19-year-old (2/18/03) appeared in 57 contests with Plzen Jr. of the Czech Republic Junior League over two seasons (2019-21). His dad is Jaroslav Spacek, a 13-year NHL veteran who was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the 1998 NHL Draft (Fifth round, No. 117).

"David is a thick body, two-way defenseman, that can generate offense from the back end," Brackett said.

The Wild selected center Servac Petrovsky in the sixth round with the 185th overall selection. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound native of Presov, Slovakia, spent the 2021-22 season with Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and collected 54 points (28-26=54) in 65 games. The left-shot forward ranked T-1st amongst OHL rookies in game-winning goals (7), second in power-play goals (9) and shorthanded goals (3), third in scoring and fourth in goals. The 18-year-old (8/10/04) ranked T-1st on the Attack in SHG and GWG, T-2nd in PPG and shots (208), third in scoring and fourth in goals. He registered 15 multi-point games, including six multi-goal games in his first season with Owen Sound.

"Servac is a smart, two-way center with good hands and a strong motor," Brackett said.

