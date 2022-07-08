Anaheim Ducks Select Six Players During Second Day of 2022 NHL Draft

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks selected six additional players in Rounds 2-7 of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal today. In addition to last night's first-round picks of defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (10th overall) and center Nathan Gaucher (22nd overall), the club selected defenseman Noah Warren (second round, 42nd overall), defenseman Tristan Luneau (second round, 53rd overall), center Ben King (fourth round, 107th overall), left wing Connor Hvidston (fifth round, 139th overall), right wing Michael Callow (fifth round, 154th overall) and goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets (sixth round, 178th overall).

Warren, 17 (7/15/04), spent the 2021-22 season with the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), earning 5-19=24 points with a +17 rating and 52 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 games. He also earned one assist in seven QMJHL postseason games.

The 6-5, 216-pound defenseman registered 1-3=4 points with a +2 rating and six PIM in 29 games with the Olympiques as a rookie in 2020-21. A native of Montreal, Warren's grandfather, Raynald Boutin, was a goaltender drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1972, while his mother, Magalie, was a nationally ranked Canadian swimmer.

Luneau, 18 (1/12/04), led all Gatineau Olympiques defensemen in points and assists, while ranking second in goals with 12-31=43 points with a +9 rating and 20 PIM in 63 games in 2021-22. The 6-1, 188-pound blueliner paced all Gatineau skaters in assists and led club defensemen in postseason scoring with 0-6=6 points in seven playoff games.

The Victoriaville, Quebec native was named the QMJHL Rookie of the Year and to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team last season, scoring 4-14=18 points in 31 games (second among rookies). The 2020 QMJHL first overall pick has recorded 16-45=61 points with a +4 rating and 22 PIM in 94 career QMJHL games with Gatineau.

King, 20 (5/15/02), paced all Western Hockey League (WHL) skaters in goals and finished second in scoring (52-53=105 points) in 68 games in 2021-22 with Red Deer. The Vernon, British Columbia native also led the WHL in power-play goals (24) and game-winning goals (15), ranked second in faceoff win percentage (58.8, min. 100 attempts) and tied for fifth in points per game (1.54).

The 6-3, 201-pound forward has scored 89-116 5 points with 150 PIM and a +7 rating in 206 career WHL games with Red Deer and the Swift Current Broncos. He also earned 4-6=10 points in 10 WHL playoff contests.

Hvidston, 17 (9/11/04), was named Swift Current's Rookie of the Year after earning 13-19=32 points with 14 PIM in 58 WHL games as a rookie in 2021-22. A native of Tisdale, Saskatoon, Hvidston represented Canada at the 2022 U-18 World Championship, earning 1-1=2 points in four tournament games.

Callow, 18 (1/15/04), earned 26-15=41 points in 25 games with St. Sebastian's School in Massachusetts of the United States High School Preparatory League (USHS-Prep). The South Boston, Mass. native led St. Sebastian's in goals and ranked second in points.

The 6-4, 194-pound forward also appeared in four games with the United States National Team Development Program's (USNTDP) U-17 and U-18 teams from 2020-22.

Buteyets, 20 (5/29/02), posted a 6-2-2 record with a 2.49 goals-against-record (GAA) and .918 save percentage (SV%) in 11 games last season with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia's second division. He also went 7-7-1 with a 3.03 GAA and a .890 SV% last season with Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk of the MHL, Russia's top junior league.

The 6-4, 185-pound netminder has earned a 9-10-1 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .898 SV% in 27 career MHL games with Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk and Chaika Nizhny Novgorod from 2019-22.

