WIS to Broadcast 12 Columbia Fireflies Home Games for 2024 Season

April 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - WIS announced today that in partnership with the Columbia Fireflies, it will broadcast a schedule of 12 Fireflies home games for the 2024 Minor League Baseball season.

"We're very excited to bring more local sports to more fans for free," said WIS Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas. "The Columbia Fireflies are popular throughout the Midlands, and WIS is excited to help introduce them to all new audiences."

The first broadcast will be on Saturday, April 13th when the Fireflies host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Segra Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

"We are thrilled to provide the opportunity for fans to catch some Fireflies games on television," said Columbia Fireflies President Brad Shank. "Heading into our 8th season of Fireflies baseball, we see this as a great opportunity to not only keep Fireflies fans engaged throughout the season, but also to give new fans a glimpse of this beautiful ballpark and fun atmosphere so that they can hopefully join us for a game in the future."

The Fireflies' broadcast schedule will span the season, concluding Friday, September 6th when the Charleston RiverDogs visit the BullStreet District. Games will air on WIS channel 10.3 (Bounce) or WIS channel 10.4 (The365), and will be promoted on WIS 10.1 (NBC) well in advance to help viewers make plans to watch.

On Thursday, May 9th, WIS invites the public to attend "WIS Night," featuring giveaways, live sports and weather reports from the ballpark, and appearances by WIS News, Sports, First Alert Weather, and Soda City LIVE! personalities. The Fireflies host the Salem Red Sox (Roanoke, VA) that night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and a post-game "Human Cannonball" launch planned.

The Columbia Fireflies are the Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and compete in the Carolina League. Tickets for games can be purchased at www.milb.com/columbia.

The complete broadcast schedule for this season's games can be found at www.wistv.com.

