Mudcats Rally in Ninth, Explode in Extras to Win 2024 Opener

April 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







SALEM, VA. - The Carolina Mudcats (1-0) were down to their final strike Friday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark. However, Cooper Pratt delivered with a game-tying RBI triple as part of a three-hit Single-A debut to force a tenth inning where the Mudcats scored three times to take a 6-4 Opening Night victory over the Salem Red Sox (0-1). Carolina has now won four straight season openers dating back to 2021.

Pratt's impressive debut began in the top of the first inning when he laced a two-out double to center for his first career Carolina League hit. Moments later, Tayden Hall drove him home on a base hit up the middle to give the Mudcats the early 1-0 advantage. The Red Sox responded in the bottom of the second when Miguel Bleis brought home two on a single to left off Carolina starter Josh Knoth. It was the only two runs allowed by the debuting 2023 Brewers first rounder, who ended up going three innings and striking out four.

Trailing by a run in the third, up came Pratt once again with two outs and Miguel Briceno standing on third. The Milwaukee fifth round pick delivered once again, sending a single into center to even the score. The game stayed tied until the bottom of the sixth when back-to-back Red Sox doubles gave Salem the 3-2 edge.

It remained a one-run game into the top of the ninth. With one away, Juan Baez reached on a throwing error by Red Sox shortstop Marvin Alcantara and Baez hustled to second amid the chaos. Yophery Rodriguez struck out to bring Pratt up yet again in a big spot. After fouling off several tough pitches from Salem reliever Isaac Stebens, the Mudcats shortstop drove the ninth pitch he saw over the head of right fielder Jhostynxon Garcia to score Baez and pull Carolina back even.

The drama continued in the bottom of the ninth as Mudcats reliever Bayden Root (W, 1-0) walked the bases loaded with no outs, putting the winning run 90 feet away for the Red Sox. Bleis came to the plate and lined one straight to Pratt, who fired the ball back to first to double off Albert Feliz. With two outs, Root came up clutch and struck out Antonio Anderson to move the season opener into extras.

Another defensive error from Salem proved costly in the top of the tenth as an errant throw on a Luis Castillo pop out allowed Hall to dash home and give Carolina their first lead since the second inning. Back-to-back walks drawn by Reidy Mercado and David Garcia brought up Kay-Lan Nicasia. The switch-hitting right fielder found a hole up the middle and scored Mercado on a single off Royman Blanco (L, 0-1) to make it 5-3. Briceno then followed with a base hit of his own to bring home Garcia and cap off a three-run tenth.

On came Blake Whiting (SV, 1) in the bottom half for the Mudcats. Johanfran Garcia blooped a single into center to lead it off, but Whiting responded by getting Marvin Alcantara to ground into a run-scoring 5-4-3 double play to take the pressure off. Jhostynxon Garcia kept hope alive briefly for the Red Sox with a base hit, but Whiting fanned Nelly Taylor to cap off the thrilling win for Carolina.

The Mudcats will look to make it two in a row to start the season on Saturday night. 2023 Milwaukee fifth round pick RHP Ryan Birchard makes his professional debut for Carolina while Salem counters with RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

