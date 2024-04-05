Diaz to AAA; Garcia Added; Guilarte to ACL

April 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the addition of OF Yhoswar Garcia, signed as a minor league free agent and assigned to the Mudcats, the promotion of C Blayberg Diaz from the Mudcats to AAA Nashville, as well as the transfer of INF Daniel Guilarte to the ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players.

In summary:

4/4: OF Yhoswar Garcia signed as free agent and assigned to Carolina.

4/5: C Blayberg Diaz transferred from Carolina to AAA Nashville.

4/5: INF Daniel Guilarte transferred from Carolina to ACL Brewers.

