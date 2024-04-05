Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.5 at Augusta

April 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies take on the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at 7:05 pm at SRP Park in Augusta. RHP Mauricio Veliz gets the nod for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Garrett Baumann.

The Fireflies 2024 home opener is Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

BACK IN THE SADDLE AGAIN: Welcome in to the eighth season of Columbia Fireflies baseball. We're excited to have you following along all season long. Last season was a historic one for Columbia, as they finished with their best record in franchise history, a 66-65 mark. This season, the team will try to exceed that while working with two schedule quirks for the first time in a long time. The Fireflies will head to Delmarva to play the Shorebirds in Salisbury for the first time since 2019. After that, they'll welcome the Lynchburg Hillcats to Columbia for the first time. It's the first time the Fireflies have played a Cleveland Guardians affiliate at Segra Park.

WELCOME BACK JESUS: The Fireflies are holding a homecoming party for 2024 manager Jesus Azuaje, who was the club's hitting coach in 2021 and 2022. Columbia's manager also spent a brief time with the Capital City Bombers in 1996. Azuaje piloted the ACL Royals to a 31-25 record in 2023. 2023 was the first time Azuaje managed a team since 2011 when he coached the AZL Mariners and the Clinton LumberKings.

THE STORY OF OPENING DAY: The Fireflies have had some memorable season openers and this is the sixth time in eight seasons that Columbia is matched up with the Augusta GreenJackets on opening day. Overall, the Fireflies are 3-2 against the GreenJackets on opening night and 3-4 across their first seven seasons. In 2022, Erick Pena hit a walk-off three-run homer against the GreenJackets as the Fireflies rallied to tie the game in the eighth and win it in the ninth inning.

TODAY'S TOP HITS: The Fireflies 2024 roster is brimming with talent, including the Royals top prospect and the 2023 draft's eighth overall pick Blake Mitchell. The Texas native is a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and heads a catching room with returner Dionmy Salon and International signee Gabriel Silva. The Royals second round pick, Blake Wolters is also on the roster this season. Wolters hit a record 98.4 MPH with his fastball at a Super 60 clinic as he burst onto the scene out of Illinois. The Fireflies are also returning their middle infield with the Royals' 28th-best prospect Daniel Vazquez and one of the Fireflies top run producers since 2022, Lizandro Rodriguez manning the helm. In addition to that, top international prospects Erick Torres and Jhonny Perdomo are joining the Fireflies roster for the 2024 season. Both hit above .300 last year in the ACL.

I'M COMING HOME: The Fireflies kick-off their home slate of games Tuesday at 7:05 pm against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The game will have Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials and kick-off a promotion-laden homestand that includes NASCAR Night on Budweiser Thirsty Thursday presented by Darlington Raceway, The Fireflies Tour (Mason's Version) presented by One More Go Physical Therapy & Wellness, Princess Knight presented by Republic Services concluding with a dazzling fireworks display and closing out the week with a sensory safe Sunday with post-game run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and a full-team autograph session.

BACK FOR MORE: This year the Fireflies have 13 returners to their roster, the second most in a single season in franchise history. The pitching staff returns Felix Arronde, Eduardo Herrera, Chase Isbell, Logan Martin, Hunter Patteson, NIcholas Regalado, Emmanuel Reyes, Mauricio Veliz and Jacob Widener and the returning hitters are Dionmy Salon, Austin Charles, Lizandro Rodriguez, Daniel Vazquez, Brennon McNair and Erick Pena.

