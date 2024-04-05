GreenJackets Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, in partnership with the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce the Opening Day roster for the 2024 season. The 32-man roster consists of 18 pitchers and 14 position players, all of whom will operate under the guidance of first year skipper Wynston Sawyer.

Five of this year's GreenJackets are listed in MLB Pipeline's top 30 Prospects for the 2024 season, including Cade Kuehler, Adam Maier, Diego Benitez, Isaiah Drake, and Garrett Baumann.

Kuehler, the organization's #8 prospect, made a name for himself after being drafted with the 70th overall pick in the 2023 draft. The former Campbell University ace and USA Collegiate National Team member made two late season appearances for the GreenJackets last year, pitching seven scoreless innings across starts with just one hit allowed while striking out eight.

Atlanta's #17 prospect, Adam Maier will make his professional debut when he throws his first pitch in a 'Jackets uniform. A seventh round pick out of the University of Oregon in 2022, Maier has battled elbow and oblique issues over the last two seasons but was highly regarded for his spin and command that he displayed over his time in the Cape Cod League.

The crown jewel of the Braves' 2022 international signing class, infielder Diego Benitez will make his full-season debut with the GreenJackets in 2024. The 19-year-old from Venezuela, ranked #19 in MLB Pipeline's list, has demonstrated impressive bat speeds, a plus arm, and increasing game power over his two seasons spent in the Dominican Summer League and the Florida Complex League, respectively.

Adding Georgia ties to the Braves' organization, 2023 5th round pick and #22 prospect Isaiah Drake makes his way from North Atlanta across I-20 to take the field at SRP Park. The toolsy outfielder draws rave reviews for both his power and speed, which were both on display in last month's MLB Spring Breakout, where he swiped a bag and knocked a triple in the prospect-filled contest.

Rounding out the Top 30 representation, #23 prospect Garrett Bauman returns to Augusta after making one start in early September for the GreenJackets following being drafted in the 4th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Standing at 6'8", the high-octane righty from Hagerty HS in Florida will look to follow the same path as former Hagerty and GreenJacket infielder Vaughn Grissom, who made his MLB debut last season with the Braves before being traded to the Red Sox in the Chris Sale deal.

Familiar faces will be easy to find at SRP Park this season, as 18 of the 32 rostered players have spent time previously with the GreenJackets. The list of returners includes LHP Adam Shoemaker, OF Cam Magee, and INF Will Verdung III.

The GreenJackets open the 2024 season at home with a three-game slate against the Columbia Fireflies from April 5-7 at SRP Park. It's the first time since 2017 Augusta opens the season at home. Opening Night is this evening, Friday April 5th, with gates opening at 5:30 and first pitch at 7:05. Tickets are still available for this weekend's games at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 5, 2024

GreenJackets Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.