Wirchansky Wonderful But Wichita Wins

June 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release


North Little Rock, AR - Danny Wirchansky tossed six stellar innings but the Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 3-2 on Friday night. A two-run seventh inning turned out to be the difference for the Wind Surge. Wirchansky surrendered only an unearned run on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Both Travs runs came early in the game and Arkansas did not trail until the seventh inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita tied the game in the third but the Travs immediately responded with a run in the bottom of the inning without getting a hit. Alberto Rodriguez connected for a sacrifice fly to plate the run.

* Run-scoring hits by Ben Ross and Jorel Ortega brought home the tying and go-ahead runs for the Wind Surge in the seventh.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Ben Williamson: 1-2, 2 BB

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 6 IP, 2 H, UER, BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas' magic number for a first half North title dropped to one after Springfield lost at Corpus Christi.

* Wirchansky has not allowed an earned run over 22 innings in fourth starts this month.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-2, 3.00) starting against LHP Jaylin Nowlin (4-3, 3.44). It is Salute to Seattle Night with a Jonatan Clase bobblehead giveaway and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

