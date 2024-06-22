Wirchansky Wonderful But Wichita Wins
June 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Danny Wirchansky tossed six stellar innings but the Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 3-2 on Friday night. A two-run seventh inning turned out to be the difference for the Wind Surge. Wirchansky surrendered only an unearned run on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Both Travs runs came early in the game and Arkansas did not trail until the seventh inning.
Moments That Mattered
* Wichita tied the game in the third but the Travs immediately responded with a run in the bottom of the inning without getting a hit. Alberto Rodriguez connected for a sacrifice fly to plate the run.
* Run-scoring hits by Ben Ross and Jorel Ortega brought home the tying and go-ahead runs for the Wind Surge in the seventh.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Ben Williamson: 1-2, 2 BB
* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 6 IP, 2 H, UER, BB, 5 K
News and Notes
* Arkansas' magic number for a first half North title dropped to one after Springfield lost at Corpus Christi.
* Wirchansky has not allowed an earned run over 22 innings in fourth starts this month.
Up Next
The series continues on Saturday night with RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-2, 3.00) starting against LHP Jaylin Nowlin (4-3, 3.44). It is Salute to Seattle Night with a Jonatan Clase bobblehead giveaway and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 22, 2024
- Wirchansky Wonderful But Wichita Wins - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.