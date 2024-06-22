Wichita Explode for Eight Runs in the Third to Take Down Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge would plate all of their offense in the third inning in an 8-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers. The win guarantees a split in the final first half series for the Wind Surge while keeping the Travelers magic number to clinch the Texas League North at 1.

Wichita put up an eight-spot in the top half of the third on four consecutive singles spread out to all three outfield corners, a bases-loaded walk worked by Noah Cardenas, and a bases-clearing double down the third base line courtesy of the following batter Carson McCusker. The Wind Surge sent 12 men to the plate in the frame while six different Wichita players tallied RBIs, including the top four hitters in the lineup.

After a pair of walks opened the bottom of the fifth, Kaden Polcovich doubled home the first Arkansas run to right field and made it second and third with no outs. After Jake Anchia reached on the third free pass of the inning, Cole Young singled in a pair of Travelers in the form of Morgan McCullough and Kaden Polcovich. The next batter walking forced Ramon Borrego's hand to go to the Wind Surge bullpen and John Stankiewicz with two away and the bases juiced. Stankiewicz retired the ninth Arkansas hitter on a flyout to center to strand all three men in an 8-3 Wichita lead.

That would be all the scoring in this one, as Stankiewicz and Regi Grace would hold the Travelers hitless for the final four innings on the way to a victory. Stankiewicz got the win and is 1-2 on the year in Double-A after striking out three batters in two and one-third innings of relief action.

