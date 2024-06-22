Offense Stalls as Cards Topped by Hooks 4-2

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi Hooks scored 3 times in the bottom of the 4th inning and the Cardinals managed just 2 hits after the 4th as Springfield fell 4-2 in game four of six this week at Whataburger Field on Friday night. The Cardinals have dropped 9 of their last 11 dating back to June 9.

Decisions:

W: Luis Angel Rodriguez (4-1)

L: Max Rajcic (6-6)

S: Cole McDonald (1)

Notables:

Despite the loss, the Cardinals are still alive in the North Division race with the Arkansas Travelers' loss. Springfield sits 1.5 games back with 2 games to play in the first half.

Of the Cardinals' 6 hits, 5 came between Bryan Torres (3-for-5) and Jeremy Rivas (2-for-3).

The Cards struck out a season-high 15 times.

Springfield went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and are 4-for-28 in those situations during the series.

The Cardinals trail Arkansas by 1.5 games with 2 remaining in the first half of Texas League play.

On Deck:

Saturday, June 22: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (3-1, 6.48 ERA) vs CC RHP Aaron Brown (2-2, 4.53 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

