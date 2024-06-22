Big Inning Surges Wichita Past Travs

June 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - An eight run third inning by the visitors spoiled the night at Dickey-Stephens Park as the Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 8-3 on Saturday night. With the loss, the Travs magic number to clinch the first half division title remained at one. The first 10 batters of the third inning reached for Wind Surge and the scoring in the inning was finished by a three-run double. The Wichita bullpen was nearly flawless as they did not let the Travs mount a comeback with John Stankiewicz and Regi Grace combining for 4.1 scoreless innings.

Moments That Mattered

* A pair of walks opened the third inning and got Wichita off and rolling in that frame.

* Arkansas scored three in the fifth inning and still had the bases loaded with two out when Wichita turned to the bullpen and the Travs were unable to capitalize and left the bags full.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Cole Young: 2-4, 2 RBI

* LHP Raul Alcantara: 3 IP, 4 K

News and Notes

* For Salute to Seattle Night, the club wore Travs-Mariners mashup jerseys.

* Outside of the two half-innings where runs were scored, the teams combined for no runs on four hits.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday LHP Reid VanScoter (3-5, 4.04) starting against RHP Travis Adams (3-5, 5.19). It is Operation: Military Appreciation and a Family Sunday with a team card set giveaway and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 1:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

