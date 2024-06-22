Cards Make History, Sweep Twinbill in Corpus Christi

June 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Cooper Hjerpe and Andrew Marrero combined to throw the first no-hitter in Springfield Cardinals history as the Cards swept a doubleheader against the Hooks 5-0 and 4-2 on Thursday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi. Springfield snapped an 8-game losing streak with the sweep.

Decisions:

Game 1:

W: Cooper Hjerpe (1-1)

L: Andrew Knorr (0-6)

Game 2:

W: Ryan Shreve (5-2)

L: Joey Mancini (0-1)

S: Matt Svanson (10)

Notables:

The Cardinals allowed just one baserunner in their first ever doubleheader: a two-out walk of Jordan Brewer in the bottom of the 3rd

The Cards also got through 6 innings of no-hit ball in the season opener on April 5 at Arkansas, but it was broken up in the 7th on a leadoff double by Spencer Packard.

Springfield went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, but still were able to score 5 runs in the first game.

Cooper Hjerpe picked up his first Double-A win in the no-hitter in game one.

In game two, Trent Baker, Ryan Shreve and Matt Svanson combined to allow just one hit after the 1st

The Cardinals racked up 7 stolen bases in the doubleheader.

Springfield is now 7-3 in doubleheaders this season.

On Deck:

Friday, June 21: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (6-5, 4.91 ERA) vs CC RHP Miguel Ullola (3-3, 4.67)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.