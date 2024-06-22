RockHounds Hand Riders Third One-Run Loss of the Week on Saturday

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders tied the game late, but fell in their third-straight game to the Midland RockHounds 4-3 on Saturday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

After Frisco (44-24) starter Dane Acker was dominant through the first five innings, allowing just one hit, Midland (39-29) plated the first three runs of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. With runners at first and second and one down, Jack Winkler singled to third baseman Cody Freeman, but his throw got away from first, allowing Jamaliel Rosado Jr. to score the first run. It was Freeman's first error of the season in 53 games at third base.

Brennan Milone followed by hitting a two-run double down the left field line to increase the lead to 3-0. Acker threw his second-straight quality start and the second of his professional career, allowing three runs over six innings while striking out five in a no-decision.

The Riders then fought right back in the top of the seventh with a pair of RBI ground outs from Josh Hatcher and Aaron Zavala to make it a 3-2 game.

After Florencio Serrano Jr. (0-2) threw a scoreless seventh, Maximo Acosta blasted a game-tying solo homer in the top of the eighth, his second of the season.

Midland took the decisive lead in the bottom of the eighth when Brennan Milone scored on a wild pitch, putting the RockHounds up 4-3.

Seth Elledge (1-1) earned the win, even though he blew the save in the eighth, throwing the last two innings.

Offensively, Freeman had the only two-hit game for the Riders. Frisco has now just scored four runs in their last three games and 11 in the first five games of the series, going 1-4.

Next, the RoughRiders conclude their six-game series with the RockHounds at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23rd. RHP Emiliano Teodo (4-1, 1.88) gets the ball for the Riders while Midland will turn to RHP Blake Beers (4-5, 5.21).

